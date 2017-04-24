Jennifer Lopez rocked two 'naked dresses' at awards show
Jennifer Lopez accepts the 'Premio de la Estrella' award on stage at the Watsco Center in the University of Miami, Coral Gables, Florida on April 27, 2017. Jennifer Lopez accepts the 'Premio de la Estrella' award on stage at the Watsco Center in the University of Miami, Coral Gables, Florida on April 27, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmy Page Calls Phil Collins 'Disastrous Drummer' (Dec '07)
|15 hr
|Prrrrrdiddy
|52
|Find out what U2, Michael Jackson, Madonna and ...
|Sat
|Prosperity Fundie...
|2
|Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret...
|Fri
|Buzz
|79
|Miley Cyrus smokes suspicious cigarette in swim... (Aug '15)
|Fri
|ThomasA
|5
|Cost of CelebrateErie headliners: $70,000 (Jul '12)
|Apr 27
|Play bill
|5
|Tattle: Janet Jackson for Nutrisystem (Dec '11)
|Apr 27
|Anonymous
|4
|Courtney Love Will Star in a Lifetime Menendez ...
|Apr 25
|barrens
|15
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC