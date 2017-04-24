Jazz Fest kicks off Friday; Connick, ...

Jazz Fest kicks off Friday; Connick, Aaron Neville on tap

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival kicks off its first weekend Friday with performances by native sons Harry Connick Jr., Aaron Neville and Kermit Ruffins whether or not the weather cooperates. The weekend forecast calls for cloudy skies on both the opening day and Saturday, with rain probable on Sunday.

