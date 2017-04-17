Janet Jackson to release new album about motherhood
The 50-year-old singer reportedly split from her estranged husband Wissam Al Mana earlier this month, and is now said to be focusing all of her energy on writing new "positive" uplifting music about becoming a mother to the estranged couple's three-month-old son, Eissa Al Mana. The 'Scream' hitmaker is also going to play the shows she postponed to become a mother last year under a new run of dates named the 'State Of The World' tour, which will hit North America later this year.
