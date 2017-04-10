J. Geils, 'Centerfold' musician, dies...

J. Geils, 'Centerfold' musician, dies at age 71

APRIL 11: J. Geils, guitarist and leader of The J. Geils Band, was reportedly found dead in his Groton, Massachusetts home. He was 71 years old.

