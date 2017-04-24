Help! Beatles inspiration Strawberry ...

Help! Beatles inspiration Strawberry Field needs donations to open to public

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Sunday Herald

The children's home that inspired the Beatles hit Strawberry Fields Forever is appealing for help so it can open its doors to the public for the first time. Run by The Salvation Army, Strawberry Field took in Liverpool's most vulnerable children from 1936 until it closed down in 2005.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Courtney Love Will Star in a Lifetime Menendez ... Tue barrens 15
News Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret... Apr 24 Tre H 79
News From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can... Apr 24 @Real Kelly 3
News Jimmy Page Calls Phil Collins 'Disastrous Drummer' (Dec '07) Apr 24 Iracord 51
News Documentary Trailer Round-Up: Beach Boys, The S... Apr 22 Yeti 5
News Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma... Apr 22 Yeti 2
News Ferry cool, crowd-pleasing in Capital Region debut Apr 22 Will Dockery 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,922 • Total comments across all topics: 280,585,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC