Harry Styles poised to end Ed Sheeran chart dominance
One Direction star Harry Styles is looking well placed to topple Ed Sheeran from his position at the top of the charts this week. Ed's Shape Of You has been number one on the singles chart for 13 weeks but Harry's debut solo effort Sign Of The Times has taken over the number one spot at the mid-week stage, according to the Official Charts Company.
