Harry Styles opens up about his relationship with Taylor Swift and how he feels about her songs

17 hrs ago

Harry Styles has said how difficult he found it to be in a relationship with Taylor Swift because of the public scrutiny the couple faced. The former One Direction star briefly dated the American singer in 2012 and one of their early dates in New York's Central Park was captured by the paparazzi.

Chicago, IL

