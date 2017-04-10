Harry Styles impersonates Mick Jagger...

Harry Styles impersonates Mick Jagger on Saturday Night Live

15 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

The One Direction star mimicked the Rolling Stone frontman for a sketch on the US comedy show, where he also showcased some of his new music. The 23-year-old performed his number one single, Sign Of The Times, and a new song, Ever Since New York, in his first TV performance as a solo artist.

