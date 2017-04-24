Guitarist sues to stop use of Jeffers...

Guitarist sues to stop use of Jefferson Starship band name

13 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

A founding member of Jefferson Starship filed a lawsuit Thursday to stop some of his former bandmates from using the band's name for upcoming performances and merchandise. Guitarist Craig Chaquico is asking a judge to prevent a new iteration of Jefferson Starship from using the name in the federal lawsuit filed in San Francisco.

