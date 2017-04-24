Greenwich father-son team part of new music production studio
Music producers left to right, Tony Gillis, his son Christian Gillis and David Dill, with a video of their new music project at the J House Greenwich in Greenwich, Conn., Thursday, April 6, 2017. Music producers left to right, Tony Gillis, his son Christian Gillis and David Dill, with a video of their new music project at the J House Greenwich in Greenwich, Conn., Thursday, April 6, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Miley Cyrus smokes suspicious cigarette in swim... (Aug '15)
|25 min
|Billy Ray Valentine
|7
|Priscilla Presley uncomfortable with fame
|4 hr
|Mississippi River
|3
|Jimmy Page Calls Phil Collins 'Disastrous Drummer' (Dec '07)
|22 hr
|Prrrrrdiddy
|52
|Find out what U2, Michael Jackson, Madonna and ...
|Sat
|Prosperity Fundie...
|2
|Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret...
|Apr 28
|Buzz
|79
|Cost of CelebrateErie headliners: $70,000 (Jul '12)
|Apr 27
|Play bill
|5
|Tattle: Janet Jackson for Nutrisystem (Dec '11)
|Apr 27
|Anonymous
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC