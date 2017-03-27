Gord Downie, Tragically Hip together win three awards at non-televised Juno gala
Gord Downie didn't attend Saturday's Juno Awards gala celebration to pick up his awards, but his presence was still felt strongly. The Tragically Hip frontman was linked to three Juno wins at the celebration of Canada's music industry.
