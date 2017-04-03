Geri Horner is there for Mel C - cheering from front row at Shepherd's Bush gig
Geri Horner took a night off from her parenting duties to cheer on her old Spice Girls bandmate Mel C at her London show. Mel took to the stage at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire to perform a string of her hits as well as the Spice Girls' 1996 track Say You'll Be There.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret...
|3 hr
|Grover
|55
|Hooters 2011 Halloween Bikini Contest - More ph... (Oct '11)
|Sun
|40ish
|6
|Weird things you didn't know about Elvis
|Sat
|Victoria Sprague
|19
|Artist You Need to Know: Khalid
|Sat
|butters_
|1
|A kinder, gentler Ted Nugent comes to Britt ...... (Jul '11)
|Sat
|USS LIBERTY
|4
|Israel postpones vote due to Britney Spears con...
|Sat
|andet1987
|4
|Billy Joel and the Piano Men coming to the JET ... (Jun '15)
|Fri
|Beatlemania
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC