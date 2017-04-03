Geri Horner is there for Mel C - chee...

Geri Horner is there for Mel C - cheering from front row at Shepherd's Bush gig

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

Geri Horner took a night off from her parenting duties to cheer on her old Spice Girls bandmate Mel C at her London show. Mel took to the stage at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire to perform a string of her hits as well as the Spice Girls' 1996 track Say You'll Be There.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret... 3 hr Grover 55
News Hooters 2011 Halloween Bikini Contest - More ph... (Oct '11) Sun 40ish 6
News Weird things you didn't know about Elvis Sat Victoria Sprague 19
News Artist You Need to Know: Khalid Sat butters_ 1
News A kinder, gentler Ted Nugent comes to Britt ...... (Jul '11) Sat USS LIBERTY 4
News Israel postpones vote due to Britney Spears con... Sat andet1987 4
News Billy Joel and the Piano Men coming to the JET ... (Jun '15) Fri Beatlemania 2
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Final Four
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,080 • Total comments across all topics: 280,191,580

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC