George Michael fans celebrate his life at memorial service
George Michael fans were finally able to pay their respects to the star at the first public memorial for the singer. The Service of Thanksgiving in Bushey, Hertfordshire - where he grew up - was attended by hundreds of people who travelled from across the world.
