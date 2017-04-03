Ex-Boyzone star Ronan Keating to host Magic Radio breakfast show
The Irish singer will chat to fellow musicians such as Rick Astley, Kim Wilde and Melanie C, as well as former Great British Bake Off presenter Mel Giedroyc, when the new weekday breakfast programme launches on Magic Radio this year. "We'll make sure you get the perfect start to your day with plenty of laughs, and all the songs you love."
