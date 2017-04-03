Everything you need to know about Take That musical The Band's UK tour
The Band, which will feature the winning boy band from BBC talent show Let It Shine, will begin a UK tour at the Manchester Opera House later this year. The show follows a group of teenage girls growing up in 1992 as devoted fans of a boyband and revisits them 25 years later when they are 40-something women who try to fulfil their dream of meeting their heroes.
