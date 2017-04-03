Everything you need to know about Tak...

Everything you need to know about Take That musical The Band's UK tour

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Bucksfreepress.co.uk

The Band, which will feature the winning boy band from BBC talent show Let It Shine, will begin a UK tour at the Manchester Opera House later this year. The show follows a group of teenage girls growing up in 1992 as devoted fans of a boyband and revisits them 25 years later when they are 40-something women who try to fulfil their dream of meeting their heroes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bucksfreepress.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News IRS May Take Michael Jackson's Childrens' Multi... (Apr '16) 1 hr Spotted Wee 31
News Michael Jackson's son, Prince, unveils tattoo t... 1 hr Spotted Wee 4
News The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ... 2 hr Dee Dee Dee 105
News Steve Perry Avoids Contact With Journey Members (May '06) 14 hr Jimbo 242
News Bristol Palin: I'm pregnant (Jul '15) 23 hr MacLean 25
News Ted Nugent Wants Those On Welfare To Forfeit Ri... (Dec '12) Mon Herbert Walker 42
News Well-known Christian musician comes to Incline (Aug '06) Mon Cyndy 50
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,610 • Total comments across all topics: 280,046,181

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC