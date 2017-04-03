Eva Longoria's Ed Sheeran obsession makes it into wedding proposal video
Eva Longoria has said she is so "obsessed" with Ed Sheeran that her husband's wedding proposal was set to his music. Eva, 42, said Jose recorded the moment when he popped the question, then put the British singer-songwriter's Thinking Out Loud on the tape.
