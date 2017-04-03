Ed Sheeran is edging closer to breaking UK chart records as his hit single Shape Of You stands firm at number one for another week. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/ed-sheeran-single-shape-of-you-step-closer-to-uk-chart-record-35604160.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/article35604159.ece/25260/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-0a62261c-a56a-4412-85d9-aa2037f83559_I1.jpg Ed Sheeran is edging closer to breaking UK chart records as his hit single Shape Of You stands firm at number one for another week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.