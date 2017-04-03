Ed Sheeran single Shape Of You step closer to UK chart record
Ed Sheeran is edging closer to breaking UK chart records as his hit single Shape Of You stands firm at number one for another week. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/ed-sheeran-single-shape-of-you-step-closer-to-uk-chart-record-35604160.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/article35604159.ece/25260/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-0a62261c-a56a-4412-85d9-aa2037f83559_I1.jpg Ed Sheeran is edging closer to breaking UK chart records as his hit single Shape Of You stands firm at number one for another week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israel postpones vote due to Britney Spears con...
|1 hr
|andet1987
|4
|Hooters 2011 Halloween Bikini Contest - More ph... (Oct '11)
|11 hr
|40ish
|4
|Billy Joel and the Piano Men coming to the JET ... (Jun '15)
|12 hr
|Beatlemania
|2
|Beatlemania heads to JET Saturday night
|15 hr
|UK eh
|1
|Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret...
|16 hr
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
|Bon Jovi, battling bronchitis, postpones his we...
|Thu
|BJ Fan
|1
|Jimmy Page Calls Phil Collins 'Disastrous Drummer' (Dec '07)
|Thu
|GuyWithGuitars
|50
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC