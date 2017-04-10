Ed Sheeran reaches deal to end $20million lawsuit with Southampton-born singer
The British music star was accused of "note-for-note" copying from a track called Amazing, which was released by Southampton -born former X Factor winner Matt Cardle in 2012. Songwriters Thomas Leonard and Martin Harrington sued the Thinking Out Loud singer, accusing him of "unabashedly taking credit" for their work.
