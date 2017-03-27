Ed Sheeran holds off Take That to stay top of the charts
Ed Sheeran has defended his title as the champion of the charts by shrugging off stiff competition from Take That. Singer-songwriter Ed's third album A has maintained its position at the top of the Official Albums Chart for the fourth week in a row, while the pop group's new record Wonderland has had to settle for second place.
