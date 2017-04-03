EastEnders villain Steve Owen still gives me confidence, reveals Martin Kemp
Martin Kemp has said he still channels his EastEnders character Steve Owen when he needs a confidence boost 15 years after leaving the soap. The actor and Spandau Ballet star said he would also love to return to his role as one of Albert Square's most memorable villains, but knows that will not happen because he was killed off in 2002.
