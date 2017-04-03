Duchess of Cambridge dazzles at openi...

Duchess of Cambridge dazzles at opening night of 42 Street

17 hrs ago

The Duchess of Cambridge dazzled in a maroon Marchesa gown as she brought some royal glamour to the red carpet at the opening night of the musical 42nd Street in London. Kate attended the West End revival of the Broadway hit at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in her role as Royal Patron of East Anglia's Children's Hospices .

