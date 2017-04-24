Drake named world's most popular reco...

Drake named world's most popular recording artist in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Drake was the world's most popular recording artist in 2016, as the growth of music streaming gave global music sales their biggest boost in 20 years. The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry said Tuesday that Drake had the years' best-selling single, with "One Dance," and the third best-selling album, "Views."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Courtney Love Will Star in a Lifetime Menendez ... 2 min barrens 15
News Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret... Mon Tre H 79
News From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can... Mon @Real Kelly 3
News Jimmy Page Calls Phil Collins 'Disastrous Drummer' (Dec '07) Mon Iracord 51
News Documentary Trailer Round-Up: Beach Boys, The S... Apr 22 Yeti 5
News Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma... Apr 22 Yeti 2
News Ferry cool, crowd-pleasing in Capital Region debut Apr 22 Will Dockery 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,597 • Total comments across all topics: 280,557,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC