Drake named world's most popular recording artist in 2016
Drake was the world's most popular recording artist in 2016, as the growth of music streaming gave global music sales their biggest boost in 20 years. The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry said Tuesday that Drake had the years' best-selling single, with "One Dance," and the third best-selling album, "Views."
