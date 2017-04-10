Deals ensure cash keeps flowing to un...

Deals ensure cash keeps flowing to unsettled Prince estate

A year after Prince died of an accidental drug overdose, his Paisley Park studio complex and home is now a museum and concert venue. Fans can now stream most of his classic albums, and a remastered "Purple Rain" album is due out in June along with two albums of unreleased music and two concert films from his vault.

