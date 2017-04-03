David Letterman to induct Pearl Jam i...

David Letterman to induct Pearl Jam into Rock Hall, filling in for a sick Neil Young

Neil Young has dropped out of inducting Pearl Jam into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at this week's induction ceremony. According to a tweet from the Rock Hall, David Letterman will step in for Young, who's sick.

