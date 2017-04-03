David Letterman to induct Pearl Jam into Rock Hall, filling in for a sick Neil Young
Neil Young has dropped out of inducting Pearl Jam into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at this week's induction ceremony. According to a tweet from the Rock Hall, David Letterman will step in for Young, who's sick.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIBZ-FM Lincoln.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paris Jackson spends time with Caitlyn Jenner
|2 hr
|The Power Of Mast...
|1
|The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ...
|4 hr
|slick willie expl...
|124
|The Best Concerts in Denver This Week, April 3-6
|5 hr
|Jess
|3
|Woman charged with fraud in alleged Ariana Gran... (Oct '15)
|5 hr
|A fan
|14
|Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul...
|7 hr
|Trump is the man
|3
|Raunchy Chicago rapper Cupcakke goes all-in for...
|7 hr
|Trump is the man
|1
|Miley Cyrus smokes suspicious cigarette in swim... (Aug '15)
|13 hr
|ThomasA
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC