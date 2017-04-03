David Gest hired hitman for Sir Elton John
The producer - who died last April aged 62 - was so furious when the legendary entertainer quipped he was gay shortly after he tied the knot with Liza Minelli in 2002, that he paid a would-be assassin A 20,000 to "bump off" the 'Rocket Man' hitmaker during a gig in California in 2003. David's then-bodyguard and best friend, Imad Handi, recalled: "David flew into a range and yelled, 'I'm going to kill that motherf***er.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret...
|2 min
|cpeter1313
|47
|Hooters 2011 Halloween Bikini Contest - More ph... (Oct '11)
|14 hr
|40ish
|6
|Weird things you didn't know about Elvis
|Sat
|Victoria Sprague
|19
|Artist You Need to Know: Khalid
|Sat
|butters_
|1
|A kinder, gentler Ted Nugent comes to Britt ...... (Jul '11)
|Sat
|USS LIBERTY
|4
|Israel postpones vote due to Britney Spears con...
|Sat
|andet1987
|4
|Billy Joel and the Piano Men coming to the JET ... (Jun '15)
|Fri
|Beatlemania
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC