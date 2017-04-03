David Gest hired hitman for Sir Elton...

David Gest hired hitman for Sir Elton John

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Sequoyah County Times

The producer - who died last April aged 62 - was so furious when the legendary entertainer quipped he was gay shortly after he tied the knot with Liza Minelli in 2002, that he paid a would-be assassin A 20,000 to "bump off" the 'Rocket Man' hitmaker during a gig in California in 2003. David's then-bodyguard and best friend, Imad Handi, recalled: "David flew into a range and yelled, 'I'm going to kill that motherf***er.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret... 2 min cpeter1313 47
News Hooters 2011 Halloween Bikini Contest - More ph... (Oct '11) 14 hr 40ish 6
News Weird things you didn't know about Elvis Sat Victoria Sprague 19
News Artist You Need to Know: Khalid Sat butters_ 1
News A kinder, gentler Ted Nugent comes to Britt ...... (Jul '11) Sat USS LIBERTY 4
News Israel postpones vote due to Britney Spears con... Sat andet1987 4
News Billy Joel and the Piano Men coming to the JET ... (Jun '15) Fri Beatlemania 2
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Pakistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,288 • Total comments across all topics: 280,178,184

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC