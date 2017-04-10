David Bowie's rare version of Kooks from 1971 to get its first official airplay

David Bowie's rare version of Kooks f...

A rare alternative version of David Bowie's popular song Kooks will get its first official airplay next week, more than 45 years after it was recorded. Rick Wakeman, who played piano on the original version of the track, will debut the song on his BBC Radio 2 Keys To Keys programme on Easter Monday.

