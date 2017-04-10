David Beckham eggs on Cruz as celebrities get into Easter spirit
The former footballer shared a video on Instagram which showed him and his youngest son, 12, at a restaurant, knocking back drinks containing the uncooked eggs. Model and actress Kelly Brook shared a photograph on Twitter showing her with bunny ears on and carrying a basket of foil-covered chocolate eggs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kelly Clarkson Shares Sweet Pics From Son Remin...
|8 min
|Kelly Clarkson Fan
|2
|Mums rush to Kelly Clarkson's defence after she...
|9 min
|Kelly Clarkson Fan
|1
|Jeff Goldblum and Wife Emilie Livingston Welcom...
|21 min
|ERIC
|6
|Trump's Army secretary nominee hit with accusat...
|3 hr
|Wondering
|2
|Priscilla Presley on a life lived in Elvis' shadow
|23 hr
|Well Paid Love
|1
|Moonwalking With The Angels
|Sat
|The Power Of Mast...
|1
|IRS May Take Michael Jackson's Childrens' Multi... (Apr '16)
|Sat
|Space ace
|42
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC