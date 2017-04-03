Damon Albarn: New Gorillaz album abou...

Damon Albarn: New Gorillaz album about the world going nuts

Damon Albarn has revealed the first Gorillaz album in six years is a "party record about the world going f***** nuts". The Blur frontman said he told everyone involved in Humanz, which is out later this month, to think about their reaction to Donald Trump's inauguration as US President when working in the album.

