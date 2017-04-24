Concert fans angry as hyped Bahamas festival is cancelled
Organizers of a much-hyped music festival in the Bahamas cancelled the weekend event at the last minute Friday after many people had already arrived and spent thousands of dollars on tickets and travel. Fyre Festival organizers announced the cancellation of what they previously billed as a "once-in-a-lifetime" concert along the lines of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Southern California.
