Concert fans angry as hyped Bahamas f...

Concert fans angry as hyped Bahamas festival is cancelled

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Organizers of a much-hyped music festival in the Bahamas cancelled the weekend event at the last minute Friday after many people had already arrived and spent thousands of dollars on tickets and travel. Fyre Festival organizers announced the cancellation of what they previously billed as a "once-in-a-lifetime" concert along the lines of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Southern California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret... 12 hr Buzz 79
News Miley Cyrus smokes suspicious cigarette in swim... (Aug '15) 22 hr ThomasA 5
News Cost of CelebrateErie headliners: $70,000 (Jul '12) Thu Play bill 5
News Tattle: Janet Jackson for Nutrisystem (Dec '11) Thu drea2480 4
News Courtney Love Will Star in a Lifetime Menendez ... Apr 25 barrens 15
News From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can... Apr 24 @Real Kelly 3
News Jimmy Page Calls Phil Collins 'Disastrous Drummer' (Dec '07) Apr 24 Iracord 51
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,956 • Total comments across all topics: 280,641,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC