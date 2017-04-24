Clean Bandit are 'amazed' to be back ...

Clean Bandit are 'amazed' to be back at number one with Zara Larsson

The collaboration with Zara Larsson topped the charts this week, knocking Ed Sheeran off the throne again following his brief return last week. It spells another big success for the three-piece band, who held on to the top spot for nine weeks last year, with hit tune Rockabye earning itself the title of official Christmas number one for 2016.

