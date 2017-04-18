Celine Dion rules out Botox for fear ...

Celine Dion rules out Botox for fear it would paralyse her career

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

The My Heart Will Go On singer turns 50 next year and said she is keen to try to preserve her youth, but shies away from filler injections. She is a guest editor for The Sun's Bizarre column and told the newspaper how she felt about ageing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bryan Ferry recovering in London after feeling ill (Apr '11) 9 hr WILL Dockery 2
News LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17 9 hr WILL Dockery 1
News Spotlight with Lauren Daley: Daley's Picks for ... 9 hr General Zod 1
News Trump's Army secretary nominee hit with accusat... 20 hr huntcoyotes 102
News Priscilla Presley uncomfortable with fame 21 hr Lmp 2
News Michael Jackson Estate Says IRS Expert Committe... Thu The Power Of Mast... 3
News Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2's track list is ... Thu The Power Of Mast... 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,269 • Total comments across all topics: 280,454,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC