Casino still holding Elvis Presley items sought by estate

Hundreds of Elvis Presley artifacts and memorabilia are still being held by a Las Vegas casino, a year after the King's estate filed a lawsuit to get those valuables back from a short-lived exhibit. Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino's chief operating officer Mark Waltrip said Wednesday that the items - including stage outfits, jewelry and letters, among other artifacts from the career, home and wedding of Elvis - remain locked up at the casino site where the now-shuttered "Graceland Presents Elvis" attraction once stood.

Chicago, IL

