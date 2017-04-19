Casino still holding Elvis Presley items sought by estate
Hundreds of Elvis Presley artifacts and memorabilia are still being held by a Las Vegas casino, a year after the King's estate filed a lawsuit to get those valuables back from a short-lived exhibit. Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino's chief operating officer Mark Waltrip said Wednesday that the items - including stage outfits, jewelry and letters, among other artifacts from the career, home and wedding of Elvis - remain locked up at the casino site where the now-shuttered "Graceland Presents Elvis" attraction once stood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2's track list is ...
|6 min
|The Power Of Mast...
|1
|Michael Jackson Estate Says IRS Expert Committe...
|3 hr
|Spotted Wee
|2
|Documentary Trailer Round-Up: Beach Boys, The S...
|8 hr
|KCinNYC
|4
|Courtney Love Will Star in a Lifetime Menendez ...
|10 hr
|KCinNYC
|14
|Trump's Army secretary nominee hit with accusat...
|23 hr
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|82
|The Leftovers is Weird and Great and I Still Do...
|Tue
|Spotted Girl
|24
|Film of the Week: Many smiles to the gallon in ...
|Tue
|ERIC
|30
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC