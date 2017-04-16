Bruce Langhorne, a Mr. Tambourine Man...

Bruce Langhorne, a Mr. Tambourine Mana Inspiration, has Died

Bruce Langhorne, an influential session guitarist who often collaborated with Bob Dylan and inspired his song "Mr. Tambourine Man," has died. He was 78. The musical prodigy was born in Tallahassee, Florida, but from the age of four lived in New York City's Spanish Harlem neighborhood with his mother.

