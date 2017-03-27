Brooklyn Beckham gets first tattoo
The 18-year-old aspiring photographer - who is the oldest son of David and Victoria Beckham - was accompanied by his heavily-inked father as he had an etching of a Native American inscribed onto his forearm at the Shamrock Social Club in Hollywood. He shared a picture on Instagram of himself getting inked and wrote: "Thank you so much Mark x just like dads.
