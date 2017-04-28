Brad Paisley wanted fans to listen, s...

Brad Paisley wanted fans to listen, so he shot a movie

13 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

Brad Paisley will do anything to get fans to listen to an entire album front to back, even shoot an hour-long visual album featuring Mick Jagger, Timbaland, John Fogerty and an unfinished Johnny Cash song. The Grammy-winning country singer, songwriter and guitarist spent less than a month shooting sequences for each one of the 15 songs on his new record, "Love and War," to make what he's calling the first visual album in country music.

