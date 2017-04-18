Bono 'surprised' at how relevant The ...

Bono 'surprised' at how relevant The Joshua Tree still is

17 hrs ago

U2 frontman Bono has revealed his surprise at how relevant the band's landmark album The Joshua Tree is 30 years after its release. The Irish group are preparing to embark on a tour across the US and Europe celebrating the hit record's anniversary, where they will perform the full album at each concert.

