Bono 'surprised' at how relevant The Joshua Tree still is
U2 frontman Bono has revealed his surprise at how relevant the band's landmark album The Joshua Tree is 30 years after its release. The Irish group are preparing to embark on a tour across the US and Europe celebrating the hit record's anniversary, where they will perform the full album at each concert.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Army secretary nominee hit with accusat...
|10 hr
|huntcoyotes
|102
|Priscilla Presley uncomfortable with fame
|11 hr
|Lmp
|2
|Michael Jackson Estate Says IRS Expert Committe...
|15 hr
|The Power Of Mast...
|3
|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2's track list is ...
|16 hr
|The Power Of Mast...
|1
|Documentary Trailer Round-Up: Beach Boys, The S...
|Wed
|KCinNYC
|4
|Courtney Love Will Star in a Lifetime Menendez ...
|Wed
|KCinNYC
|14
|The Leftovers is Weird and Great and I Still Do...
|Tue
|Spotted Girl
|24
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC