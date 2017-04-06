Bon Jovi ends Pittsburgh concert earl...

Bon Jovi ends Pittsburgh concert early, blames sore throat

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

Bon Jovi needed more medicine than prayers when it cut its Pittsburgh concert short because the band's namesake blamed a cold for his sore throat. The group was performing at PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday night when Jon Bon Jovi told the audience he has had a cold since Saturday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret... 1 hr Newt s Gimlet Rage 12
News Bon Jovi, battling bronchitis, postpones his we... 2 hr BJ Fan 1
News Jimmy Page Calls Phil Collins 'Disastrous Drummer' (Dec '07) 4 hr GuyWithGuitars 50
News Israel postpones vote due to Britney Spears con... 5 hr Newt s Gimlet Rage 1
News Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret... 5 hr Old Sam 1
News 1D fans split on Zayn Malik's new haircut, Loui... (Jan '13) 8 hr Jess 11
News Where Have All The Bob Seger Albums Gone? 9 hr Carolynn 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,138 • Total comments across all topics: 280,109,481

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC