Bon Jovi ends Pittsburgh concert early, blames sore throat
Bon Jovi needed more medicine than prayers when it cut its Pittsburgh concert short because the band's namesake blamed a cold for his sore throat. The group was performing at PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday night when Jon Bon Jovi told the audience he has had a cold since Saturday night.
