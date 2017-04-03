Bon Jovi, battling bronchitis, postpo...

Bon Jovi, battling bronchitis, postpones his weekend shows

Ailing rock star Jon Bon Jovi has some bad medicine for his fans in New York City: They'll have to wait another week to see his band at Madison Square Garden. The New Jersey-born rocker decided Thursday night to postpone this weekend's concerts as he continues to recover from bronchitis.

