Bohemian Rhapsody named ultimate British song in Radio X poll

22 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

The 1975 song written by Freddie Mercury knocked Oasis hit Wonderwall from the top spot in the second Best of British poll by Radio X. He said: "Who could have known in 1975 that the sounds on that particular piece of recording tape would still be echoing loud and clear in people's hearts over four decades later. Rock on."

