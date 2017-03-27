Bob Dylan receives Nobel Prize in literature in Sweden
Singer-songwriter Bob Dylan finally received his Nobel Prize in literature Saturday at a private ceremony in Stockholm, according to a statement posted online by the head of the Swedish Academy. The presentation came five months after the academy announced Dylan was the winner and more than three months after the formal award ceremony, which Dylan didn't attend because of "pre-existing commitments."
