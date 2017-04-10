Bluey Robinson defends Justin Bieber

The 23-year-old singer, who is currently working with a band called The Feds ahead of their Glastonbury performance later this year, has spoken out in support of his pal after pictures of the 'Sorry' hitmaker surfaced of him grinding shirtless with an elderly lady. When BANG Showbiz asked if he'd seen the footage, which Justin uploaded to his Instagram page, Bluey, 28, replied: "Yes, I did, he's spreading the love you know, OAP's need love too, it's just hilarious that he didn't have a top on."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.