Billy Connolly hopes Parkinson's disease medication will get him back on stage
Billy Connolly has said his chances of returning to the stage depend on the success of a first attempt at taking medication for his Parkinson's symptoms. After being diagnosed with the progressive neurological condition in 2012, Connolly remained defiant and continued to appear on stage and screen.
