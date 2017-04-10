Billboard Music Awards rematch for Adele and Beyonce
The two music superstars are nominated for top artist as well as being pitched against other for top female artist at next month's Las Vegas ceremony, which marks one of the biggest nights on the US music calendar. Drake and The Chainsmokers have earned a record 22 nominations each, followed by twenty one pilots who have 17 nods and Rihanna with 14. Zayn Malik is up for best new artist, while Prince has earned three posthumous nominations including top soundtrack for Purple Rain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret...
|3 hr
|Wondering
|56
|Cher re-lists her 13,126-square-foot Italian Re... (Aug '09)
|6 hr
|truth
|2
|IRS May Take Michael Jackson's Childrens' Multi... (Apr '16)
|23 hr
|Space ace
|40
|Hooters 2011 Halloween Bikini Contest - More ph... (Oct '11)
|Sun
|40ish
|6
|Weird things you didn't know about Elvis
|Sat
|Victoria Sprague
|19
|Artist You Need to Know: Khalid
|Apr 8
|butters_
|1
|A kinder, gentler Ted Nugent comes to Britt ...... (Jul '11)
|Apr 8
|USS LIBERTY
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC