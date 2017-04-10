Billboard Music Awards rematch for Ad...

Billboard Music Awards rematch for Adele and Beyonce

Read more: Salisbury Journal

The two music superstars are nominated for top artist as well as being pitched against other for top female artist at next month's Las Vegas ceremony, which marks one of the biggest nights on the US music calendar. Drake and The Chainsmokers have earned a record 22 nominations each, followed by twenty one pilots who have 17 nods and Rihanna with 14. Zayn Malik is up for best new artist, while Prince has earned three posthumous nominations including top soundtrack for Purple Rain.

