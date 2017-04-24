Beatles film will share never-before-...

Beatles film will share never-before-seen footage from Abbey Road

14 hrs ago

Never-before-seen footage of the Beatles, including songs, out-takes and studio chats by the band, will be broadcast in a new documentary film. It will be part of a range of special BBC programmes celebrating the 50th anniversary of one of the group's biggest-selling and most acclaimed records, Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band.

Chicago, IL

