Beatles film will share never-before-seen footage from Abbey Road
Never-before-seen footage of the Beatles, including songs, out-takes and studio chats by the band, will be broadcast in a new documentary film. It will be part of a range of special BBC programmes celebrating the 50th anniversary of one of the group's biggest-selling and most acclaimed records, Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band.
