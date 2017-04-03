Barry Manilow says hea s gay, and he kept sexuality secret for fans

Barry Manilow says hea s gay, and he ...

14 hrs ago Read more: Whittier Daily News

Barry Manilow tells People magazine that he hid being gay for decades because he thought he would be “disappointing fans if they knew.” The 73-year-old music legend married his longtime manager, Gary Kief, in a 2014 ceremony at their home in Palm Springs. NEW YORK - Barry Manilow tells People magazine that he hid being gay for decades because he thought he would be “disappointing fans if they knew.” The 73-year-old music legend married his longtime manager, Gary Kief, in a 2014 ceremony at their home in Palm Springs, California.

