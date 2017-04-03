Barry Manilow says hea s gay, and he kept sexuality secret for fans
Barry Manilow tells People magazine that he hid being gay for decades because he thought he would be “disappointing fans if they knew.” The 73-year-old music legend married his longtime manager, Gary Kief, in a 2014 ceremony at their home in Palm Springs. NEW YORK - Barry Manilow tells People magazine that he hid being gay for decades because he thought he would be “disappointing fans if they knew.” The 73-year-old music legend married his longtime manager, Gary Kief, in a 2014 ceremony at their home in Palm Springs, California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ...
|2 hr
|Christsharian Dee...
|125
|Raunchy Chicago rapper Cupcakke goes all-in for...
|2 hr
|Verse3
|2
|Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret...
|3 hr
|Frankie
|1
|Paris Jackson spends time with Caitlyn Jenner
|5 hr
|The Power Of Mast...
|1
|The Best Concerts in Denver This Week, April 3-6
|8 hr
|Jess
|3
|Woman charged with fraud in alleged Ariana Gran... (Oct '15)
|8 hr
|A fan
|14
|Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul...
|10 hr
|Trump is the man
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC