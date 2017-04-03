Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret for 'fans'
There are 8 comments on the Norwalk Citizen News story from 15 hrs ago, titled Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret for 'fans'. In it, Norwalk Citizen News reports that:
In this March 17, 2016 file photo, Barry Manilow performs in concert during his "One Last Time! Tour 2016" in Hershey, Pa. Manilow tells People magazine that he hid being gay for decades because he thought he would be "disappointing fans if they knew."
“Equality First”
Since: Jan 09
8,387
Location hidden
#2 9 hrs ago
Kept it a secret for his fans? Really!!??? Who didn't know he was gay? But either way, it's nice to know that he is now comfortable enough to say it publicly. And the news that he has had a 40 year relationship is the real news. I think we can all celebrate that with him.
#3 7 hrs ago
People with that many resources, who were so secure, who could have made so many contributions to those less fortunate lgbt people, should not be permitted to come out at such a late stage once just about the bulk of the difficult work has been done. At least he's honest that he was afraid of his fans' expected homophobia, his words.
Also, I assume only Midwestern heterosexuals like his music.
#4 7 hrs ago
In 1978 they'd boycott his concerts, burn his vinyl and call him the devil for chasing men. The "kept it a secret" line is hilarious...his real fans knew he was a flaming homosexual for decades. He actually denied being gay in interviews. I hope Elton comes out and rips him a new one. He coulda helped the LGBT community in 1974 but like Mathis, Chamberlain etc they hid to protect their careers for decades. Dave Clark, George Maharis, Cliff Richard etc will hide reality forever.
#5 6 hrs ago
I actually could see even a privileged performer staying in the closet in the 70s - Elton whom you mention did back then, after all - but to remain in the closet until 2017? That is just so cowardly.
And rumors don't count. It's the verbal act of self identification that counts for progress.
#7 6 hrs ago
Post #6, which will be gone soon, is actually the marketing slogan of that poster's reparative therapy outfit.
#9 4 hrs ago
Do you urinate in or on them? Use them in other ways for gratification?
Neither I nor anyone else has to read anything into this tale:
Wondering: "Wrong again Freak. I used to travel by bus from Virgina to MA many years ago and GCS was a stop. I was propositioned there more than once and you could always expect some freak, like you, to be trying to get a peek over the urinal dividers. When they did that I made sure to piss on the floor so it would splash on their shoes. They usually scurried off then. Probably to lick their shoes".
-http://www.topix.com/forum/ne ws/gay/TV3KOIIHF6O9Q407J/post1 52
#11 3 hrs ago
Barry Manilow is one of many talented gay people who have made positive contributions to society.
#12 42 min ago
He's just a typical lying closet Queer that doesn't know how to tell the truth and was ashamed to be know as a dlcklicker
