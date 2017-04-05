Barry Manilow reveals why he didn't come out as gay years ago
He tells 'People' he was afraid his fans would be disappointed if they knew he was gay. It turned out they were 'so happy' for him after he married his longtime partner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
