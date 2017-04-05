Barry Manilow reveals why he didn't c...

Barry Manilow reveals why he didn't come out as gay years ago

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

He tells 'People' he was afraid his fans would be disappointed if they knew he was gay. It turned out they were 'so happy' for him after he married his longtime partner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ... 54 min slick willie expl... 124
News The Best Concerts in Denver This Week, April 3-6 1 hr Jess 3
News Woman charged with fraud in alleged Ariana Gran... (Oct '15) 1 hr A fan 14
News Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul... 3 hr Trump is the man 3
News Raunchy Chicago rapper Cupcakke goes all-in for... 3 hr Trump is the man 1
News Miley Cyrus smokes suspicious cigarette in swim... (Aug '15) 10 hr ThomasA 3
News Going Topless? The Naked Truth About Women and ... (May '08) 10 hr anom 200
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,269 • Total comments across all topics: 280,079,614

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC