Barenaked Ladies at Ridgefield Playhouse
Barenaked Ladies performs at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Thursday, April 27. BNL is seen here with The Persuasions. The two groups joined forces recently to create a new album together.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret...
|7 hr
|Christardy
|75
|Documentary Trailer Round-Up: Beach Boys, The S...
|11 hr
|Yeti
|5
|Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma...
|13 hr
|Yeti
|2
|Ferry cool, crowd-pleasing in Capital Region debut
|17 hr
|Will Dockery
|1
|Film of the Week: Many smiles to the gallon in ...
|Fri
|ERIC
|34
|Dolenz to release Carole King tribute (Jun '10)
|Fri
|whatever you say
|3
|Britney Spears Dancer: She Broke My Nose and Di... (May '14)
|Fri
|silent sound LAPD
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC