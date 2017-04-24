Bacterial infection forces Elton John...

Bacterial infection forces Elton John to cancel May shows

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

In this March 25, 2017 file photo, Elton John arrives at Elton John's 70th Birthday and 50-Year Songwriting Partnership with Bernie Taupin celebration in Los Angeles. Elton John has cancelled more than a month of upcoming shows after contracting an AuunusualAu bacterial infection during a South America tour that left him in intensive care for two nights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret... 19 hr Tre H 79
News From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can... Mon @Real Kelly 3
News Jimmy Page Calls Phil Collins 'Disastrous Drummer' (Dec '07) Mon Iracord 51
News Documentary Trailer Round-Up: Beach Boys, The S... Apr 22 Yeti 5
News Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma... Apr 22 Yeti 2
News Ferry cool, crowd-pleasing in Capital Region debut Apr 22 Will Dockery 1
News Film of the Week: Many smiles to the gallon in ... Apr 21 ERIC 34
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,070 • Total comments across all topics: 280,549,211

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC