Bacterial infection forces Elton John to cancel May shows

In this March 25, 2017 file photo, Elton John arrives at Elton John's 70th Birthday and 50-Year Songwriting Partnership with Bernie Taupin celebration in Los Angeles. Elton John has cancelled more than a month of upcoming shows after contracting an AuunusualAu bacterial infection during a South America tour that left him in intensive care for two nights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.