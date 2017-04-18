Awards reveal Halifax's new pop chops...

Awards reveal Halifax's new pop chops: 'We have a really important conjunction'

Halifax has emerged as an East Coast pop music hub, exporting artists with danceable hits with spots on the charts alongside Canadian heavyweights Justin Bieber and Drake. The region's artists will be recognized at the East Coast Music Awards gala on Thursday in Saint John, N.B., and Halifax pop hit-makers are leading the pack for nominations.

